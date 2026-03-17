Paul McCartney Announces Two Intimate Los Angeles Performance Dates in 2026

Paul McCartney has announced plans to play his first two concerts of 2026. The former Beatles legend will visit The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for a pair of intimate shows on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28.

Videos by American Songwriter

The gigs will be McCartney’s first live performances since he wrapped up his Got Back Tour 2025 on November 25 at the United Center in Chicago.

Registration to purchase tickets for the shows is open now through Wednesday, March 18, at 10 p.m. PT. For details about registering to buy tickets and more info, visit AXS.com/paulmccartney.

Each customer will only be allowed to purchase up to two tickets. Registering won’t guarantee fans will be able to buy tickets to the show. After the registration period closes, selected fans will be sent an email inviting them to purchase tickets via a one-time-use link. The emails notifying fans of their status will be sent between Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

[RELATED: ‘Man On The Run’ Director on How Paul McCartney Finally Embraced His Legacy After Being “Completely Devastated” by John Lennon’s Death]

Attendees of the “Paul McCartney Rocks The Fonda” shows will be required to secure their phones in Yondr pouches. Concertgoers will be able to keep their phones with them but won’t be allowed to use them during the events.

McCartney has posted a video promo for the shows on his social media pages. Brian Ray, who plays guitar in Sir Paul’s touring band, posted a reaction to the news about the shows on McCartney’s Instagram page. “Yeehaw!” wrote Ray.

About The Fonda Theatre

The Fonda Theatre is located on Hollywood Boulevard in L.A. The venue, which was originally called the Music Box Theatre, first opened in October 1926. The theater seats 1,200 people.

In May 2015, The Rolling Stones played a surprise show at The Fonda Theatre as a warm-up for their 2015 Zip Code Tour. At the concert, the British rock legends performed their classic 1971 album Sticky Fingers in its entirety. This marked the first and only time The Stones ever played the full album live.

The performance was released in 2017 as a live album and concert video titled From The Vault: Sticky Fingers Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015.

More Recent Paul McCartney News

A new documentary called Man On The Run, focusing on the first decade of McCartney’s post-Beatles solo career, got its TV premiere on February 27 on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. The film is available on demand now.

Paul also released a companion soundtrack to the movie featuring a selection of songs by his band Wings.

Meanwhile, McCartney has reported that he’s planning to release a new studio album sometime in 2026.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

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