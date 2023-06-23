Carly Rae Jepsen Drops First New Single Since the Release of ‘The Loneliest Time’

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen has just released a new single titled “Shy Boy,” a disco-inspired pop tune. The song immediately pulls the listener in with captivating lyrics such as You’re pretty, we’re drinking / So I say what I’m thinking / How come everybody’s dancing but you?

Additionally, Jepsen released an accompanying music video where she is featured with a male companion driving around and romantically exploring a city together. The video is shot in a stylish black-and-white, exhibiting a fun, old-school feel.

The release of “Shy Boy” lines up perfectly with Jepsen’s upcoming tour, which will take place between August 7 and August 13. The tour will see Jepsen playing two shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City and three at The Bellwether in Los Angeles.

Both NYC concerts are currently sold out, while tickets to only one of the LA shows, which lands on August 13, are still available. In addition to her brief tour, Jepsen will perform at Lollapalooza and Osheaga later this year.

Jepsen has been involved in several exciting new projects as of late, including performing the theme song for the new Amazon Kids+ series, Hello Kitty: Super Style! “I think it is mostly joyful and playful and realizing that fashion can be fun,” Jepsen told Uproxx about being involved in the Sanrio world. “It can help bring confidence, but the main confidence you always find in yourself. I think that’s really important to know. I think Hello Kitty is about kindness and I love that messaging. It’s something that the world needs a lot of and it’s a message that kids can learn.”

“Shy Boy” is Jepsen’s first single that she’s released since her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time. During an interview with The Guardian last year, Jepsen spoke out about the arduous process of writing the album during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “It was just me and a cat, and a lot of deep questions about my life decisions. I’d experienced good relationships [but] I hadn’t found that person yet, who was my one… Not being able to be with my family while that was going on was excruciating.”

