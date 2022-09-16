Carly Rae Jepson Shares Preview of Her Upcoming Album with New Single ‘Talking To Yourself’

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” the “Call Me Maybe” pop act wrote when she announced her forthcoming album via social media. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Today (Sept. 16), Carly Rae Jepson gave fans another taste of her new record, The Loneliest Time, dropping a heavy beat-driven pop single “Talking To Yourself.” Reminiscent of her early catalog, the song doesn’t stray too far from the norm. Produced by remix trio Captain Cuts, the song features a danceable rhythm that pairs well with Jepson’s clear, energetic vocals. The tune stays true to the singer’s unoffensive pop stylings, but it’s the lyrics that drive home the album’s ever-present theme of loneliness.

“Talking To Yourself” follows previously released tracks “Beach House” and “Western Wind” from her upcoming album.

The Loneliest Time is slated for an Oct. 21 release, marking Jepsen’s first since her 2019 record, Dedicated. The new project sees a full list of collaborators, including songwriter Alex Hope, producers Tavish Crowe and Rostam Batmanglij, and many more.

Jepson will embark on her SO NICE Tour beginning Sept. 21. Her first headlining venture since 2019, the shows continue throughout this fall. “We’ve had the loneliest time,” she wrote to fans in an Instagram post announcing the run of shows, “but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city.”

Check out the singer’s latest single below.

TOUR DATES

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/ Bleachers


Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/ Bleachers


Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS


Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner


Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall


Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia


Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa


Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre


Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern


Oct. 7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival


Oct. 9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall


Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom


Oct. 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom


Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center


Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas


Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre


Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre


Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre


Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley


Oct. 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater


Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo


Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre


Nov. 2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee


Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater


Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

