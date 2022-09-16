Carly Rae Jepson Shares Preview of Her Upcoming Album with New Single ‘Talking To Yourself’

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” the “Call Me Maybe” pop act wrote when she announced her forthcoming album via social media. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”
Today (Sept. 16), Carly Rae Jepson gave fans another taste of her new record, The Loneliest Time, dropping a heavy beat-driven pop single “Talking To Yourself.” Reminiscent of her early catalog, the song doesn’t stray too far from the norm. Produced by remix trio Captain Cuts, the song features a danceable rhythm that pairs well with Jepson’s clear, energetic vocals. The tune stays true to the singer’s unoffensive pop stylings, but it’s the lyrics that drive home the album’s ever-present theme of loneliness.
“Talking To Yourself” follows previously released tracks “Beach House” and “Western Wind” from her upcoming album.
The Loneliest Time is slated for an Oct. 21 release, marking Jepsen’s first since her 2019 record, Dedicated. The new project sees a full list of collaborators, including songwriter Alex Hope, producers Tavish Crowe and Rostam Batmanglij, and many more.
Jepson will embark on her SO NICE Tour beginning Sept. 21. Her first headlining venture since 2019, the shows continue throughout this fall. “We’ve had the loneliest time,” she wrote to fans in an Instagram post announcing the run of shows, “but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city.”
Check out the singer’s latest single below.
TOUR DATES
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/ Bleachers
Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/ Bleachers
Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa
Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Oct. 7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)