Jason Derulo Allegedly Spends $30k on Two-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

Jason Derulo has revealed that he gave his two-year-old son a rather lavish birthday party this year. Derulo discussed the party while he was a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, saying, “It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000.”

Derulo previously tweeted about his son, also named Jason, and how much he seemed to enjoy his special day. Derulo shares his son, who was born on May 8, 2021, with his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes.

Last week, Derulo shared a video on Instagram that showcased the expensive birthday. The stylish video depicts tie-dye stations, an art table, a “slime activity,” and his smiling son.

Derulo’s video is captioned, “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking! Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way. Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of your life, filled with wild adventures, and unstoppable growth.”

The post’s caption continues, “May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles, and double the joy. You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy birthday, Bubba!”

In 2021, Derulo spoke to Yahoo Life! about becoming a new dad, saying, “It’s really been awesome. You hear about all the horrors, but they don’t tell you about all the good stuff. It’s an amazing experience. I have been waking up every couple hours most nights and Jena has been an absolute superhero. I’m very lucky in that department. Sometimes I just don’t know how she’s doing it, but she’s definitely the ringleader in this whole thing.”

During the same 2021 interview, Derulo also spoke about why he named his son Jason King. Derulo stated, “I thought I would always name my son King first, but I decided to name him after me. He’s actually the carrier of my last name because my sister has a girl and my brother has a little girl. … I thought it was good for him to be a junior.”

(Photo Credit: Warner Music Group)