Carly Rae Jepsen Enlists ’30 Rock’s’ Jane Krakowski to Star in New Video For “Surrender My Heart”

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new video for her song “Surrender My Heart.”

The video, filmed in partnership with Lenovo and Intel, sees the pop songstress prepare for a Broadway performance alongside 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski, who plays the director.

After several minutes of Krakowski fumbling through her directorial duties, Jepsen takes the stage at Broadway’s United Palace Theatre to perform “Surrender My Heart” while a ballerina twirls around her. Jepsen started incorporating a ballerina in her show after performing her hit “Cut to the Feeling” at Radio City Music Hall.

“There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina, maybe bringing some other kind of true-blue Broadway stars in line with this project and making it a crossing of worlds in the best possible way,” Jepsen said at the time.

She added about the video, “I kind of have this idea that we’re all having these hard days sometimes, and on tour, I can feel that, in Broadway days, even when I was doing Cinderella, there wasn’t really time for you to have a hard day where things were going wrong and chaos was ensuing or, you know, you’d just been broken up with or somebody in your life was going through a thing.

“What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation.” Check out the video below.

“Surrender My Heart” appears on Jepsen’s most recent album, The Loneliest Time. The video follows one for the Rufus Wainwright-assisted title track.

