Seattle Swifties Generate Earthquake-Level Energy at Eras Show

The Swifties never cease to amaze. According to a recent finding from a Western Washington University professor, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, Swift’s fans created enough commotion at her recent Eras show in Seattle to equal a small earthquake.

Videos by American Songwriter

In each city that Swift enters amid her Eras Tour, her fans (and city officials alike) impressively unionize, creating fan projects, going all out for their costumes, and dedicating pieces of their hometowns in Swift’s honor.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Breaks Another Record with “Cruel Summer”]

Everyone knows the Swifites are an impressive force. They just didn’t know how strong until Caplan-Auerbach decided to record data at the Seattle show.

“For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior,” Caplan-Auerbach recently told CNN. “The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

The same arena recorded similar seismic activity during a Seattle Seahawks game in 2011. Swift’s concert “doubled” that activity. “The shaking was twice as strong,” Caplan-Auerbach continued.

The professor recorded the Saturday and Sunday shows during Swift’s stop-off in Seattle. She said both crowds pulled their weight when it came to giving 100 percent of their energy over to Swift.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she added. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.

“What I love is to be able to share that this is science,” she continued. “It doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

After every weekend on the Eras Tour, Swift takes to Instagram for a recap of the shows. For the dates in Seattle, Swift wrote, “Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

Clearly, Swift could feel the magnitude of her fans’ energy without the help of a seismometer.

Swift is nearly done with the North American leg of her Eras Tour. On August 24, she will head to South America for a string of shows before heading overseas for European, Japanese, and Australian dates. Find more international tour information, HERE.

Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management