Nashville’s NYE Bash to Host Full Roster of Stars

How could a New Year’s Eve in Nashville get any better? Add in country music’s biggest stars to the mix and you’ve got a night of big performances and even bigger celebration.

More acts have been announced for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Performing their biggest hits and covering iconic country songs, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty will help ring in 2023 in style. The celebration will also see performances from the night’s hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King. The two will be hosting alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith.

The latest lineup joins the previously announced roster of stars already slated to perform – Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band.

Time to party like it’s 2023 🤑 you’re looking at one of the hosts for @CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Tune in to catch ya girl ringing in the New Year with @RachelSmithTV and @JimmieAllen ✨🎉 #CBSNashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/3wqMNOWyYY — Elle King (@ElleKingMusic) November 16, 2022

The five-hour broadcast – airing live from Music City and crossing multiple time zones – will feature 50 back-to-back performances and will see once-in-a-lifetime collaborations from legends and rising stars alike. Scheduled collaborative performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the Nashville’s trademark Music Note Drop.

The celebration will air live on Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Last year’s live event saw performances from artists like Aldean, Allen, Ballerini, Rucker, and Bentley, but also welcomed acts Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and Lady A. The Zac Brown Band were slated to perform last year, but were forced to drop out of the lineup due to a positive COVID test from the frontman. King and Sum Hunt were also unable to attend for unspecified reasons.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)