Watch: The 1975’s Matty Healy Gets a Tattoo On Stage

Matty Healy is pulling out all the stops for the 1975’s current tour. Along the trek, the frontman has made out with several fans, jumped into the crowd, and, now, has even gotten a tattoo on stage.

While much of the tour – dubbed The 1975 At Their Very Best – is a showcase of their biggest hits, there is a portion of the show that has become the topic of an online debate. Healy has eaten raw meat, touched himself on stage, and completed a series of pushups in front of video clips of commentators like Andrew Tate.

It was during this portion of the show in Kentucky that Healy brought out a tattoo artist to give him his umpteenth bit of ink. The tattoo, written in simple letters, reads “I’m a Man.”

Like the previous shows, the band’s fans quickly took to Twitter to analyze what it all means but, Healy himself hasn’t confirmed any one theory. Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

when you realize matty healy is getting a tattoo in front of you pic.twitter.com/0hALFucYdW — megan (@mega_tro_n) December 17, 2022

The 1975 wrapped up the North American leg of their tour on Saturday (Dec. 17).

The band – which also features members Adam Hann, George Daniel and Ross MacDonald – will pick the tour back up in the new year starting on January 8. The next leg will take place in their native U.K. before they head to South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia in the summer.

The group released their lauded fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, in October.

“The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy,” Healy said of the album and the accompanying tour earlier this year. “Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best.’ We’ve got our shit sorted.”

In other 1975 news, Healy recently revealed they collaborated with Taylor Swift on her latest album, Midnights, though the track they worked on together didn’t make the final cut.

“We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out,” he said in a radio interview, which prompted boos from the crowd. “No, no, no – that’s not how it works. It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.”

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)