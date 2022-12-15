Tyler Childers Donates Instruments to Children in Colorado

Tyler Childers was in the spirit of giving when he visited Colorado recently.

Prior to his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre just outside of Denver, Childers paid a visit to Foothills Elementary School to donate instruments and give music lessons. The singer partnered with Can’d Aid, an organization that helps raise money and get volunteers on board for community projects. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can’d Aid, which under their music and arts program purchases new instruments for students. Childers shared photos of children playing a set of bongos and ukuleles, along with a live performance.

“Before Red Rocks, me and the boys went to Foothills Elementary and partnered with @CANdAid to host a music workshop for the students and set them up with some new ukuleles, drum kits, and more,” Childers explains. “Give to the next generation of musicians.”

Childers will remain in the giving spirit even after the holiday season is over by welcoming 2023 as part of the lineup at the Hello From the Hills benefit concert at City Winery in Nashville on January 7. Jason Isbell, Arlo McKinley, Amythyst Kiah and Sierra Ferrell are also on the bill. Proceeds will benefit Childers’ Hope in the Hills, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to bring healing and recovery into the opioid crisis in rural Appalachia, and the Prine family’s Hello in There Foundation, which provides support to people who are marginalized or face discrimination. Hello in There Foundation was founded by Prine’s wife, Fiona, following Prine’s passing from complications due to COVID-19 at age 73 in April 2020. The foundation is named after his 1971 song “Hello in There” on his self-titled debut album.

Both nonprofits have selected two organizations each to give $10,000 grants to, with The Hello in There Foundation selecting Healing House, a recovery program for women in Middle Tennessee, and Raphah Institute, an organization that uses restorative practices for youth incarceration, victim trauma and more. Hope in the Hills has chosen the Keith Dixon Foundation, which provides resources and education to people who struggle with substance abuse, and Recovery Community Inc., a Nashville-based transitional living facility for people living with addiction.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday (Dec. 16) at 1 p.m. ET.

Credit: Hickman Holler Radio with Tyler Childers on Apple Music Country // Courtesy of Apple