Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates.

The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before.

“I was listening pretty exclusively to vocalists for a while, including Le Mystére des Voix Bulgares, and other artists who used their voices in very different ways to great effect: Sussan Deyhim, Yma Sumac, Sheila Chandra, Huun-Huur-Tu, and Hamlet Gonashvili. I would listen to them sing and it felt like we were directly connected,” Rose said of the track in a statement.

To create the eerily spacious sounds on “Love / Lover / Friend,” the “Pipe Dreams” artist experimented with DIY tape effects, recording techniques, and modular synthesis in her home studio. “There is a feeling that comes with recording in a certain way,” she explained of the song. “When you’re dealing with tape, you’re printing to something that decays. There is a life-like element to it. When you work in digital formats, there’s a kind of detachment from that humanness. I wanted it to feel like both.

“I feel like I’ve really grown up in the last few years,” she continued. “I’ve learned, and am learning still, so much about life and love and all its many forms. When I first wrote this song it felt like the perfect jumping off place to tell a story about love. . . Not just love for another person but also for myself.”

“I think art is a good extension of a person’s life,” she previously told American Songwriter in conversation about her 2020 LP, Superstar. “I wanted to make this an extension of my life on steroids. A long time ago, someone told me that the person that you put on stage is a version of that person with the spotlight on them, shining a spotlight on the things that the audience wants to see. I have interpreted that as I’m going to display these parts of myself on stage and on records that people might not want to see, but I need to fucking talk about.”

Rose will embark on her North American tour in the spring of 2023. Playing some of her biggest headline shows to date, the artist will kick off her month-long trek in Burlington, Vermont, ending the run in Pioneertown, California. See a full list of dates, below.

Listen to her new single, “Love / Lover / Friend,” below.

April 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

April 5 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

April 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale

April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

April 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

May 6 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Photo Credit: Monica Murray / Pitch Perfect PR