Carrie Underwood Covering Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” Is an Emotional Gut Punch Unlike Any Other

Tonight, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. This year’s ceremony is infused with a country flair, as Nashville-based comedian Nate Bargatze takes the stage to host. Country stars Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson are also traveling to Hollywood from Music City to help memorialize those we’ve lost this year. In a performance sure to leave us all in tears, Wilson is joining the 18-time CMA Award winner for a duet of his powerful 1995 ballad “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” While you’re busy stockpiling tissues for tonight, check out Carrie Underwood’s incredible throwback performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” from the 2022 CMT Giants: Vince Gill special.

Carrie Underwood Honored Vince Gill With This Transcendent Performance

On Sept. 16, 2022—nearly three years ago to the day—Carrie Underwood took the stage at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville to pay tribute to Vince Gill.

Underwood’s take on “Go Rest High On That Mountain” was part of a CMT Giants special honoring Gill’s nearly five decades in music. The American Idol champion joined Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and more in celebrating the nicest guy in Nashville.

In a flowy pastel blue dress flocked with glitter, Underwood belted the words we all know so well. After soaring through the verses, something softened on the final chorus. Go rest high on that mountain / Son, your work on earth is done, she sang. Go to heaven a-shoutin’ / Love for the Father and the Son.



Underwood’s resonant tones, coupled with the lyrical gut punch, made for an unforgettable performance. “Find me ONE song this woman CANT do!!” one YouTube user challenged. “Go ahead!! I’ll wait!!!

Vince Gill Releases Extended Version of “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

If you watched Carrie Underwood’s incredible performance of Vince Gil’s 1995 hit, you might have noticed a little something extra at the end. That’s because Gill penned an entire third verse of “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” That verse was previously only available live—until now. To commemorate 30 years of the song that earned two CMA Awards and a Grammy, Gill officially released the extended version on Friday, Sept. 12.

“Yeah, it doesn’t make much sense, does it?” the country legend previously told People. “Yeah, ‘Leave it alone, you idiot!’ That should be my mantra. But in my heart, I think this makes it better.”

