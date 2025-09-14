How To Watch Tonight’s 2025 Emmy Awards, Featuring a Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Performance Guaranteed To Leave You in Tears

The 2025 Emmy Awards are here! The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sept. 14, with Nashville-based comedian Nate Bargatze serving as the host.

Viewers can tune into the show on CBS when it airs live coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the show. The awards ceremony will also air live on Paramount+. Though a subscription is required to watch the Emmys on the streaming service, Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial to new users.

Television’s biggest night is sure to be an unforgettable one. Severance and The Penguin lead the nominations. The White Lotus, The Studio, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, and The Pitt also raked in several nominations each.

What To Expect from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The show will be star-studded, with actors including Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey, Alan Cumming, Kristen Bell, and Jenna Ortega scheduled to present at the 2025 Emmys.

Additionally, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel will be on-hand for a Gilmore Girls reunion.

Several shows will also mark big milestones. Jeff Probst will mark the 50th season of Survivor, Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, and Christopher Meloni will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Law and Order, and Eric Dane and Jesse Williams will be on-hand in honor of Grey’s Anatomy‘s 20th anniversary.

While the focus of the evening will certainly be TV, there will be some focus on music too. Country stars Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill are slated to perform “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during the In Memoriam segment.

Gill penned the Grammy-winning track, which was released in 1994. It’s the perfect choice for the melancholy portion of the show, which will pay tribute to stars who’ve died over the last year.

Wilson and Gill’s performance won’t be the only musical moment during the ceremony. Reba McEntire, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman will team up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls. The trio will sing the show’s theme song on a re-creation of its iconic kitchen set.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM