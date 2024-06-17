Carrie Underwood Fans Flood Social Media With Prayers After Fire Breaks Out at Country Star’s Home

According to very recent reports, country star Carrie Underwood’s home in Williamson Country, Tennessee caught fire yesterday. Fortunately, the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker and her family are safe.

The fire reportedly began at approximately 9:40 pm at the singer’s home in the affluent Pinewood community west of Leiper’s Fork. Due to the isolated location of the home, all eight of the county’s fire stations were dispatched. Officials have told WKRN News that the firefighters had to travel along a long road to the residence, which was partially engulfed in flames near the garage.

how scary, oh my gosh. thank god everyone is safe. praying for @carrieunderwood and her family ❤️ https://t.co/sKKZplLpEh — CMU Fan ♡ (@TeamCarrie1212) June 17, 2024

Thankfully, it looks like Underwood (or whoever built the home) was prepared. A 10,000 gallon tank was located on the premises, which firefighters quickly hooked up to and extinguished the fire. Units remained on the scene for several hours in order to extinguish smaller fires that continued to creep into the home’s walls via hot spots.

Fan Support Pours In For Carrie Underwood Online

Underwood and her family were home at the time but thankfully were completely unharmed. Still, fans have been posting prayers and words of support online for Underwood, namely through the social media platform X.

“Fire in @carrieunderwood’s Nashville Home! WOW!!!! It’s Scary!” said another.

As of this writing, the firefighters are unsure what the cause of the fire was. It was potentially caused by a nearby UTV, but investigators are still working out the details. Underwood’s primary living area and home were not damaged; it looks like the fire was contained in the garage.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” said a rep for Underwood. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

