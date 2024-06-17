Carrie Underwood Speaks Out After House Fire, Shares Update

Fans of Carrie Underwood flooded the country star’s social media after news broke of a fire at her home near Nashville. Now, the “Cowboy Casanova” singer is reassuring fans that she and her family are completely safe following the Sunday (June 16) incident.

Carrie Underwood Releases Statement on House Fire

In a statement shared with Taste of Country Monday (June 17) afternoon, Carrie Underwood’s team confirmed that Williamson County fire crews “quickly contained” the blaze.

“There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed,” the statement read.

Additionally, Underwood’s team verified many previously reported details. An off-road UTV caught fire and spread to the singer’s garage just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday (June 16.)

Williamson County dispatched all eight of its fire stations to the property in the affluent Pinewood community west of Leiper’s Fork. Fortunately, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher had the foresight to install a 10,000-gallon water tank at the home. Firefighters used that tank to extinguish the flames.

Dinah Wade, a spokesperson with Williamson County Fire and Rescue, confirmed to The Tennessean that Underwood, Fisher, and their two sons were all home at the time. Luckily, they all escaped unscathed, along with three pets.

“One of the pets would not leave the homeowner’s side,” Wade said.

Afterwards, crews remained on the scene for several hours to battle hot spots.

What We Still Don’t Know

Carrie Underwood, her family, and their pets are safe following the fire. The primary residence also avoided damage, according to her team. However, Taste of Country reported that they weren’t sure if any of Underwood’s farm animals were nearby. It’s also unclear if anyone was asleep when the flames first started.

Neither Underwood nor her husband have addressed the fire on social media. Fans continue to flood the GRAMMY winner’s social media with well wishes. “so thankful you and your family were unharmed, and your home is okay for the most part,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “praying for you guys, I know that had to be really scary.”

Featured image by Joy Malone/Getty Images