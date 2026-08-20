Carter Faith Does Kacey Musgraves Proud With Striking “Merry Go ’Round” Cover at ACM Honors

Carter Faith just did Kacey Musgraves proud. At the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors, the “Cherry Valley” singer performed Musgraves’ breakout hit, “Merry Go ‘Round.”

Faith enraptured the audience as she delivered a stunning performance of the 2013 track. Musgraves’ debut single, “Merry Go ‘Round” won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song at the 56th Grammy Awards.

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Musgraves was clearly a fan of the cover, as she shared a video of Faith’s performance on her Instagram Story.

Carter Faith covers "Merry Go 'Round" by Kacey Musgraves at the ACM Honors. @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/6JVs21tmzR — 🇲🇽 Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx) August 20, 2026

Faith performed the song in honor of Musgraves’ ACM Spirit Award win. The distinction, which was inspired by Merle Haggard, is presented annually to a person who exemplifies Haggard’s dedication to country music and passion for storytelling.

Musgraves was an apt honoree, as the seven-time ACM winner has built a career defined by fearless songwriting and artistic individuality. She also has an ability to bring traditional country together with diverse musical influences.

Carter Faith Accepts ACM Spirit Award on Kacey Musgraves’ Behalf

Musgraves was unable to attend the ceremony, which was held at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Instead, Faith accepted the trophy on her behalf.

“It’s no secret that Kacey has influenced so many songwriters and artists in this genre,” Faith began. “Her lyrics can break your heart and put you back together again. She tells the truth and can draw emotion out of human beings.”

Faith then turned her attention to “Merry Go ‘Round,” revealing that she still remembers the first time she heard the song.

“I was sitting in a Walmart parking lot in the back of my parents’ car, and I refused to go inside until I heard the song in its entirety,” she said. “In just three minutes, she can make anyone feel seen.”

“She upholds the purity of what music has always been about while pushing every single boundary you could think of,” Faith added. “Thank you for the magic, Kacey.”

After hearing Faith’s speech, Musgraves took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude.

“Thank you for this @carterfaith,” she wrote. “Made me teary.”

Musgraves wasn’t the only honoree at the event, which was hosted by Carly Pearce and Parker McCollum.

Other honorees included Dolly Parton, Brett James, and The Carter Family, all of whom received the ACM Poet’s Award. Additionally, Eric Church won the ACM Lifting Lives Award, Ella Langley was named the ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Jessie Jo Dillon was celebrated as the ACM Songwriter of the Year.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM