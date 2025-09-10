Rising Country Star Heads for the Big Screen in Netflix Thriller

Four years ago, Apple Music host Ward Guenther boldly declared rising country artist Carter Faith “the future of the next 10 years of Nashville.” Self-taught on both piano and guitar, the North Carolina native (born Carter Faith Jones) has opened for country music A-listers like Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, and Chris Young. Now, Faith is diversifying her portfolio. The “Leaving Tennessee” singer, 25, recently announced her latest career move.

Carter Faith Will Make Her Acting Debut

Later this month, Carter Faith will begin filming her first-ever acting role when production kicks off for Heartland, a countryfied thriller headed for Netflix.

“they’re gonna put me in the moviesssss,” she captioned a Sept. 8 Instagram post featuring a picture of her cradling a script. “craziest thing ever to say that i’m gonna be in a movie????”

Faith will star alongside Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain. The Zero Dark Thirty star plays Misty Jones, a former country star who emerges from seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece, a rising young musician. That’s where Faith comes in, bringing her Nashville roots to the role of Chastain’s missing niece.

“YES FREAKIN MAM,” country star Carly Pearce wrote in the comments.

Production on Heartland begins Sept. 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. While Netflix has not announced an official release date, filming will run through at least Nov. 30, 2025.

On Learning to Love Performing

Watching Carter Faith belt out her songs onstage, it’s difficult to imagine her doing anything else. However, the “Grudge” singer admits that the performing aspect of being a professional musician didn’t exactly come naturally to her at first.

“I love writing songs. I will die writing a song, probably—I just feel like that’s what I’m here to do,” she told Bobby Bones during an October 2024 appearance on his show BobbyCast. “The performance thing—again, that is the hardest part of the business for me.”

The fans help ease her stage fright, though. “There’s nothing like seeing someone in the audience who you know is connecting with you, and you know is having a great night, and you’re just there with them as humans,” Faith said. “That’s, like, so special to me. So I didn’t know how I would feel about performing, but I’m learning to love it and to get used to that. It’s just an uncomfortable feeling for me.”

