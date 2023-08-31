Chapel Hart to Perform New Song on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Chapel Hart is returning to the stage that made them a household name. On Wednesday (September 6), the trio of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle will return to America’s Got Talent to perform their new song, “Fam Damily.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In 2022, the trio rocketed to fame with their audition of the original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” in season 17. The performance earned unanimous approval from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, who awarded them with the rare Golden Buzzer that automatically advanced them to the live shows. The trio finished in fifth place.

“We feel like we have a special relationship with AGT and it really feels like a Homecoming,” Chapel Hart said in a press statement. “AGT has given us the confidence to go out in the world with NO record label and no sponsors and just be authentically CHAPEL HART! This is a reunion we are beyond excited for!!!”

[RELATED: Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album]

Co-written by the trio, “You Can Have Him Jolene” reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart. It also won the approval of Dolly Parton, whose signature hit “Jolene” inspired the response song from Chapel Hart. “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!” Parton wrote on Twitter after seeing the audition video. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

“Fam Damily” is featured on Chapel Hart’s latest album, Glory Days, which was released in May 2023. The album also includes “Welcome to Fist City,” inspired by a hit by another female country legend, Loretta Lynn’s “Fist City.”

“I think the really interesting thing about Glory Days is that we are literally living in the midst of our glory days,” Devynn Hart told American Songwriter. “As we were figuring out what we wanted to say on this album, once all the songs were picked, we realized that it’s a true representation of our glory days. … I think it’s being more open and transparent with our fans.”

AGT airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC