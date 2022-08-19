Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tanya Tucker Praise ‘America’s Got Talent’ Country Trio Chapel Hart

Ever since their Golden Buzzer-worthy audition on America’s Got Talent in July, the Nashville-based family trio of Chapel Hart have been receiving some high praise from some legends of country music.

The day after Chapel Hart’s AGT audition on July 19, when the trio, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, sang their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” their own rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1974 hit “Jolene,” the country legend congratulated the group on social media.

“What a fun new take on my song,” wrote Parton. “Carl’s birthday is today, so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

Chapel Hart responded to Parton, “Thank you. Dolly Parton is such an angel for real! We can’t wait to meet her.”

What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is

his birthday 😉 #AGT https://t.co/UFiT1AH84R — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2022

Within the comments, Chapel Hart received more words of applause from other artists, including Lady A, who wrote. “Realize your dream and Make it happen. Y’all were Amazing. It’s Your season…now. Go get ’em! God got the rest.” Chapel Hart responded to Lady A, “We gone get ’em girl.”

Joining Parton’s praise of the country group, Loretta Lynn went on her official Facebook page to congratulate the artists and even hinted at them taking on one of her songs. “I love it, ladies,” wrote Lynn. “Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs.”

Originally from Poplarville, Mississippi, Chapel Hart has released two albums, including their most recent The Girls Are Back in Town in 2021, along with five singles, and videos, including one for their AGT audition, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

After the first “Jolene”-inspired performance on AGT, judge Simon Cowell asked the singers what they’ve been doing to pursue their music careers. Singer Danica Hart said the group has been trying to break into Nashville for years, which has been difficult. “Country music doesn’t always look like us,” said the tearful singer. Cowell responded, “Sometimes you just got to break down that door, and you may have just broken down the door with that performance.”

Hey @ChapelHartBand!

I’m shooting a Christmas movie right now… I saw you on @AmericasGotIt and wow!!! You all were fantastic! Lovvved it! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z3hoon0CTh — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) August 17, 2022

On Aug. 16, the group returned to America’s Got Talent and closed out the show with their second performance of another original song “The Girls Are Back In Town.” Following their performance, Tanya Tucker left a message for the group on Twitter.

“Hey, Chapel Hart, I saw you on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and wow, you were fantastic,” wrote Tucker in a video, blowing a kiss to the group. “I love, love your thing. You’ve got a great vibe. It’s so different. So, good luck to you.”

Chapel Hart retweeted the country legend, writing, “Y’all, We. Are. Screaming! We can’t believe the Original Bad Girl of Country herself [Tanya Tucker] loved the performance! Sometimes you gotta show the world your rowdy side!”

Photo: Trae Patton / NBC