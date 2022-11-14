Chapel Hart Revel in the ‘Glory Days’ with Headlining Tour

Fresh off their success on America’s Got Talent, country trio Chapel Hart is going out on their first headlining tour.

The trio, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, are ushering in 2023 with the Glory Days Tour. The trek sees them performing in theaters across the U.S. The tour begins on January 26, in Wichita, Kansas, and continues through March 31, where it wraps in Van Wert, Ohio. Along the way, they’ll make stops in New Orleans, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and their home state of Mississippi in Jackson.

Lucas Hoge will join them as the opening act, along with other to-be-announced special guests. “Roses are red, Love is for sure…And we are about to spread a LOT of it because…WE ARE GOING ON TOUR,” the group writes on Instagram. “We are so excited to meet alllll of our new & forever fans.”

The Poplarville natives rose to fame in 2022 during their audition on season 17 of America’s Got Talent. The trio performed their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” which went viral and earned them the coveted golden buzzer, which automatically solidified their place in the next round. They made it to the finale where they performed a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” with Darius Rucker and placed fifth.

“You Can Have Him Jolene,” which is inspired by Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene,” got the seal of approval from the legend herself. “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!” Parton Tweeted. Rucker also invited the trio to be guest vocalists on his new song, “Ol’ Church Hymn,” that will be featured on his upcoming 2023 album.

Chapel Hart has released two albums, 2019’s Out the Mud and The Girls Are Back in Town in 2021. They made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.

Visit Chapel Hart’s website for a full list of shows and venues, with additional dates to be announced.

Photo by Bailey Lamar