Super Bowl Performer Joins AI App as the Chief Music Officer

Charlie Puth is taking on a new role. The “Attention” singer is the new Chief Music Officer of Moises, an AI music app, the company announced in a press release.

In his new role, Puth will help guide Moises’ creative and product direction, bringing the perspective of a working artist to the tools musicians use every day.

He will also collaborate on artist-focused features, help shape creative direction, and ensure the platform continues to reflect how musicians actually work.

“I’ve been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends,” Puth said. “It opens up possibilities that used to take hours or expensive studio setups, whether that’s isolating vocals to study technique or experimenting with arrangements in real time.”

“AI, when done right, isn’t here to replace musicians,” he added. “It’s here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life.”

What to Know About Moises, the AI Company That Just Hired Charlie Puth

As for what Moises does, the company said that it “helps artists isolate vocals and instruments, identify chords and structure, and explore new arrangements.” In doing so, it “makes professional-level music workflows accessible to artists at every level.”

“Musicianship has always evolved alongside technology, and AI represents the next chapter in that story,” Geraldo Ramos, Moises’ CEO, said. “But we believe the future of music creation isn’t about AI generating songs for you. It’s about AI amplifying what makes human creativity irreplaceable: intuition, emotion, and artistic vision.”

“AI should be a brush in the artist’s hand, not a paint-by-numbers kit,” he continued. “Championing that human element is our passion and purpose.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Moises is running a contest with Puth. Users are invited to either cover or remix Puth’s latest song, “Beat Yourself Up,” using the platform.

Puth himself will pick the winning cover and remix. The winners will receive $100K in cash and prizes, signed merchandise, and a backstage meet-and-greet at his Madison Square Garden show on May 29.

The news comes ahead of the release of Puth’s latest album, Whatever’s Clever!, which is due out March 27.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images