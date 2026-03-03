“I’m So Jealous of You”: Luke Bryan Runs Up on Stage, Hugs Jesse Findling After His Incredible Adele Cover During ‘American Idol’s Hollywood Week

Jesse Findling just gave the performance of his life. During American Idol‘s final Hollywood Week episode of the season, the 19-year-old college student impressed judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood with his cover of Adele’s “Love in the Dark.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Before he took the stage, Findling reflected on his American Idol audition. For that performance, he sang Benson Boone’s “In the Stars.”

“It is insane to be here at Hollywood Week after my audition, how well it went,” Findling said. “I’ve always known that I can sing, but to get that level of praise is an insane feeling.”

The whole thing seemed to mean even more to Findling, as he’s dealt with a stutter his whole life. He previously opened up about that hardship, stating, “Singing has always felt freeing for me, because when I sing I don’t stutter. “

“When I sing it was a way for me to express myself in a way where I didn’t have to worry about being embarrassed, or what people would think, or if somebody would laugh,” he added. “It was an outlet for me when I was little, and it’s still an outlet for me now.”

Jesse Findling’s Hollywood Week Performance on American Idol

Thanks to his latest song choice, Findling was feeling “a little bit of pressure.” However, he opted to sing the Adele track regardless, because it’s a song he’s always dreamed of performing on the show.

It was a good choice to say the least, as all three judges leapt to their feet after Findling’s performance. Bryan took it one step further by running up to the stage to hug Findling and tell him, “Get out of here!”

Findling briefly followed Bryan’s instructions, before returning to hear what everyone thought of his performance.

“There are so many things I want to say that I was trying to kick you out of the room because I’m so jealous of you,” Bryan explained. “Your first note, Carrie started drawing hearts everywhere.”

“What a pro dynamic of singing,” he added. “You are so deserving of this time in your life right now to be discovered on this platform. I’m so excited to see your future.”

After the rest of the members of Findling’s group performed, he found out that he’d made it through the round. That means he still has a chance to nab a spot in the Top 30.

“This is the best night of my life,” he said.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk