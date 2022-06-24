Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jung Kook Link Up for New Collaboration

Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jung Kook have teamed up for a new collaboration, “Left And Right.”

The new song follows prior releases from the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum Puth, “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious,” from his forthcoming third studio LP, Charlie.

Fans can check out the new track, which was produced by Puth, below.

The new video, directed by Drew Kirsch, sees Puth and Kook maneuvering through a therapeutic fantasy to escape their own minds.

At just 30 years old, Puth has become one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. He has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 Grammy-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was RIAA Certified Gold only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide.

Puth’s 2020 collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their “I Hope” Remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard “Adult Pop Songs” chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for “Top Collaboration.”

Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single, “Stay,” which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021, holding the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits, spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

Photo by Matthew Daniel Siskin / Atlantic Records