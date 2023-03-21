Luke Combs and Wife Expecting Second Child, Previews New Song “Take You With Me”

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are having a second child—and he used a new song to help share the news.

The hit country singer announced via Instagram on Monday (March 20) that the couple is expecting another baby boy in fall 2023. The post features a slideshow of him and his wife holding their eight-month-old son, Tex Lawrence, who’s donning a little white T-shirt that says “big brother” on the back. Combs also used the exciting opportunity to share a snippet of a new song, “Take You With Me,” that will be released on Friday (March 24).

The traditional-sounding country song is centered around the theme of parenting, as told from the perspective of a father who’s got a young’in of my own and doesn’t want to leave his son’s side. If it were up to me / We’d do everything together, he croons in the chorus that’s pinpointed with the closing statement, so every chance I get you best believe / I’ll take you with me.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club!” Combs writes in the caption. “Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” “I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y’all…” he adds in the comment section.

“Take You With Me” is a track off Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old, which will also be released on March 24. The 18-song project is the follow-up to his chart-topping 2022 album, Growin’ Up that features hits “Doin’ This,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Going, Going, Gone,” that latter of which became his 15th No. 1 song. Combs recently released a fan-favorite song, “5 Leaf Clover,” also featured on Gettin’ Old.

“I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it!” Combs said about releasing “5 Leaf Clover.”

Combs is also set to embark on his World Tour that kicks off March 25 in Texas.

