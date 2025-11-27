Check Out an Archival Interview Clip of Bruce Springsteen Revealing His Favorite Thanksgiving Dish … and It’s Not Turkey!

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Bruce Springsteen’s social media pages have shared a clip from an archival interview in which the Boss reveals his favorite dish to eat during the food-centric holiday.

Three years ago this week, Bruce visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his then-new collection of R&B and soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. During a wide-ranging conversation, host Seth Meyers asked the New Jersey rock legend what Thanksgiving is like at his home.

“It’s the usual thing,” Springsteen said. He then declared, “My main thing on Thanksgiving is not the turkey, it is the sweet potatoes covered with the marshmallows.”

Meyers, seeming a little surprised, responded, “I’ve had some people looking down their nose recently at the marshmallows and the sweet potato, but you’re holding firm on this?”

Bruce replied, “Totally! Totally!” He then added, vehemently, “And, canned cranberry sauce,” to the approval of Meyers and a cheering audience.

Springsteen continued, “I want it coming out of the can, slice by slice, so I can put it on my [turkey].”

Agreeing with Bruce, the host added, “Absolutely. I feel like it was not a thing that was made for the organic version. … It was made to exist in a can.”

Springsteen then reflected on his Thanksgiving holiday in general.

“Yeah, it’s a great day,” he said. “We have a lot of fun. Usually … most of the family tries to get together.” Bruce added, with a laugh, “I mean, it’s this bizarre day. It revolves around eating, you know? It’s just kind of weird … but it’s good.”

Recent Springsteen News

Springsteen has had plenty to be thankful for in 2025. During the late spring and summer, Bruce and the E Street Band enjoyed a successful European tour.

In June, he released a new archival box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums. The expansive collection featured seven full-length, previously unreleased albums recorded between 1983 and 2018.

In early September, Springsteen took part in a special symposium celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of his breakthrough album, Born to Run. The event took place September 6 at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey. It included Q&A sessions and a special performance by Bruce with current and former E Street Band members.

The Boss also took part in a variety of interviews and premiere events promoting the new biopic, Springsteen: Deliver from Nowhere. The film, which focused on the making Bruce’s acclaimed 1982 acoustic album Nebraska, got its wide release on October 24.

That same day, a new box set titled Nebraska ’82 was released. The collection features a newly remastered version of the Nebraska album; previously unreleased alternate electric versions of many songs that appeared on the record; other unheard outtakes and tracks from the sessions; and a newly recorded and filmed live performance of the entire album.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen)