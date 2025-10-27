Bruce Springsteen Joins Steven Van Zandt for Unforgettable Performance at the Pony

Over the last few months, 20th Century Fox went on a campaign to promote their newest film, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. Unlike other biopics, director Scott Cooper didn’t want to showcase every moment of Bruce Springsteen’s life. Instead, the film focused on him writing his hit album Nebraska. With the film hitting theaters last week, Springsteen decided to skip the theater and take the stage alongside Steven Van Zandt for a special performance.

On Sunday, Van Zandt entertained fans at the Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The concert included appearances by Darlene Love and Gary U.S. Bonds, Jesse Malin, Marc Ribler, Anthony Alomnte, Eddie Manion, and several others. Other than showcasing their talents, the concert benefited Teach Rock. Founded by Van Zandt, TeachRock hoped to enrich the lives of children by teaching them about music.

Bruce Springsteen Lands In Top 5 At Box Office

With great performances and a great cause, the band offered fans unforgettable performances. And to make it better, they were visibly shocked when Springsteen appeared. Together, Springsteen and Van Zandt performed “I Don’t Want to Go Home.” They also covered “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”, which was released on Springsteen’s third album, Born to Run.

Aside from getting the chance to share the spotlight with Van Zandt, it seemed that Springsteen was ready to get back on the road. With a special performance and a new film, The Boss apparently wanted to make his way back to Australia.

When sitting down with Rolling Stone, he admitted it had been too long since he traveled down under. “I apologize to my Australian fans for not getting down on this stretch, but I want them to know that we are planning to get down there as soon as feasible, probably in the next year sometime.”

As for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the film grossed $9.1 million over its opening weekend. Beating out films like Tron: Ares, the biopic closed the weekend in 4th place, behind movies like Regretting You and Black Phone 2.

Caring little about box office reports, Springsteen seemed more focused on the music itself, the connection with his fans, and the simple joy of being back on stage doing what he loves most.

