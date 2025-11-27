Watch Country Star Deliver Heartfelt Turnpike Troubadours Cover for His Best Friend’s First Dance

Growing up in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wyatt Flores was an unknown artist when he cracked Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for the first time with his song “Please Don’t Go.” Building up a fanbase while releasing three EPs, Flores dropped his debut album, Welcome to the Plains, in October 2024. Recently, the “Oh, Susannah” singer shared a sweet moment from his friend’s wedding.

Wyatt Flores has previously spoken of his admiration for fellow Oklahoma red dirt staples the Turnpike Troubadours. “No one writes better stories. It’s that simple,” he told Rolling Stone in September 2024. “Who knows how to captivate you, and put you somewhere faster?”

Paying homage to his idols, Flores performed the Turnpike Troubadours’ “Diamonds and Gasoline” at his best friend’s wedding this past weekend. In a video shared to social media, the newlyweds sway as Flores sings, And I would buy for you a diamond / Or myself some gasoline / If I can’t afford you darlin’ / Then I can’t afford to dream.

“The cover I didn’t know I needed to hear .. release it!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

The “Don’t Wanna Say Goodnight” singer, 24, paid tribute to his best friends in a separate post. “Congratulations to the Powell’s who have been my best friends for the last four years it’s been incredible to watch them meet each other, fall in love, and choose forever together,” he wrote Nov. 26. “I would not be who I am without them and I am so grateful to have them in my life and to be a part of theirs.”

Wyatt Flores Is Going on Tour Again

Seeing his career take off in 2025, Wyatt Flores garnered more than 325 million career streams to date and released his first live album, Live at Cain’s Ballroom, in February. Continuing that momentum, the Americana Music Honors & Awards-nominated artist is taking it to the road next spring.

Flores will kick off his Drive All Night Tour on March 26, 2026, at Fort Worth’s famed Billy Bob’s Texas venue. Traveling through Arkansas, South Dakota, Michigan and more, he will wrap up on April 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Can’t wait to see y’all and show ya what I’ve been working on!” the singer wrote on Instagram.

