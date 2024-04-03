The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels Announce Europe/UK Tour in 2024

Psychedelic rockers The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels just announced the launch of a co-headlining tour this year through Europe and the United Kingdom! The fall tour will take the band across the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Ireland. No supporting acts have been announced quite yet, but we know these two powerhouse bands can hold their own on stage.

The Dandy Warhols 2024 Tour with The Black Angels will start on September 21 at Olympia in Paris, France. The tour will end after 11 concerts on October 6 at O2 Academy in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Some of the upcoming UK tour dates are available for presale over at Ticketmaster. Public on-sale will start on April 5 via The Dandy’s Warhol’s website and Ticketmaster. The Cannonball Festival concert currently has tickets available.

If the tour date you wish to attend has already sold out, try out Viagogo. It’s a great spot to find tickets to sold-out shows for non-US tour dates. If all else fails, check Stubhub to see if any tickets are available there. You might get lucky and find tickets that are cheaper than face value. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to see The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels before they sell out!

September 21 – Olympia – Paris, FR

September 22 – La Madeleine – Brussels, BE

September 23 – Paard – Den Haag, NL

September 24 – TivoliVrendenburg – Utrecht, NL

September 26 – Huxley’s – Berlin, DE

September 27 – Cannonball Festival – Copenhagen, DK

September 29 – Academy – Dublin, IRE

October 1 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

October 2 – O2 Ritz – Manchester, UK

October 3 – O2 Forum – London, UK

October 6 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

