Listen to Blondie Singer Debbie Harry’s Rapturous Vocals on New Single by The Dandy Warhols

Blondie’s Debbie Harry lends her dulcet voice to “I Will Never Stop Loving You,” a new song by The Dandy Warhols that’s featured on the veteran alt-rockers’ latest studio album, ROCKMAKER.

The dark love ballad features Dandy Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor delivering spoken-word vocals in a gruff whisper in the verses, before Harry’s soaring, reverb-drenched voice takes over to croon the melancholy choruses.

“Debbie’s voice elevated this song to a level that nothing else could possibly have done,” Taylor-Taylor said in a statement. “Upon hearing it, I think I learned more about singers in that moment than I have learned in the last 15 years… I don’t know… Maybe ever.”

Regarding the song itself, the singer/guitarist noted, “‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’ is the only true ‘love song’ I have ever written.” He added, “Dark as it may be, I truly believe it represents love and what that word means to many people,” he adds.

About the “I Will Never Stop Loving You” Video

You can check out a video for the song at The Dandy Warhols’ official YouTube channel. Most of the clip features the lyrics appearing on a black background, as it they were the dialogue to a silent movie. Later in the video, a loop of old, sepia-toned film footage of men and women walking is shown in reverse for part of the song.

More About the ROCKMAKER Album

ROCKMAKER, the Portland, Oregon-based band’s 12th studio album, arrived on March 15. “I Will Never Stop Loving You” is the fourth single to be released from the record.

The first single, “Summer of Hate,” was released in the summer of 2023. The second, “Danzig with Myself,” arrived in January 2024. Pixies frontman Frank Black contributed surf guitar to the latter tune.

A third advance track from ROCKMAKER, “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem,” was released in February 2024. The heavy psychedelic-rock song featured Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash delivering a mind-bending solo.

The Dandy Warhols’ and Blondie’s 2024 Tour Plans

The Dandy Warhols will wrap up a brief North American tour leg with a March 19 concert in Los Angeles. The group then will head to New Zealand and Australia for a series of shows in April and May. The Dandy Warhols also will be playing the Cannonball Festival in Frederiksberg, Germany, in late September.

Blondie, meanwhile, will head to Australian in April for the Pandemonium 2024 tour with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, and others.

The band also has select headlining and festival dates lined up in the U.S., the U.K., and Spain. In addition, Blondie will be opening for Sting on June 16, in Plymouth, U.K.; June 18 in Cork, Ireland; and June 19 in Belfast, U.K.

Tickets for The Dandy Warhols’ concerts and Blondie’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

