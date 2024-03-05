Slash Teases Plans to Release New Blues-Themed Solo Album

Slash is gearing up for a big announcement this Friday, March 8, regarding a brand-new solo project. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist revealed in a post on his social media that he’s set to share details about a blues-themed solo album he’ll be releasing soon.

Videos by American Songwriter

The post features a video that includes footage of Slash playing guitar in a studio, along with clips of a reel-to-reel tape player and other recording equipment.

[Buy Slash Concert Tickets]

“I’m a rock guitar player that’s firmly rooted in blues,” Slash says in a voice-over accompanying the video. “Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I’d always thought that I’d want to record a record at some point. And we got together and did it.”

As the clip ends, it flashes the following info: “March 8th … 7am PST/10am EST.”

[RELATED: Check Out Slash’s “Amazing” Guitar Contributions to New Dandy Warhols Song, “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem”]

The post also encourages fans to visit a link in the bio section of his Instagram page where they can submit their email address to be sent an early notification about the album.

Fans React to Slash’s Impending Announcement

The message elicited plenty of excitement from the guitar legend’s fans, with many sharing their anticipation for the new album in the comments section of Slash’s Instagram page.

One of the early responses came from Slash’s Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan, who simply wrote, “NICE!!!”

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “this could be f—in epic.”

Another fan wrote, “Oh HELL Yeah!!!”

A third fan shared, “The Blues are the foundation for everything that is soulful in modern music. No blues and we’re all waltzing and jamming our accordions to polka.”

About Slash’s First Solo Album

Although Slash has released many albums outside of Guns N’ Roses over the years, he’s only put out one previous official solo record, a self-titled collection that was issued in 2010.

The star-studded project featured an impressive roster of guest singers and musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, Dave Grohl, Adam Levine, McKagan, The Cult’s Ian Astbury, Kid Rock, and many more.

Previously Announced Details About the New Record

Slash shared a little information about his upcoming solo effort in a July 2023 interview with Yahoo! Music. He revealed that the record will be “blues oriented,” and will feature “a bunch of different singers,” one of which is pop star Demi Lovato.

The guitarist also reported that the album will definitely be released sometime in 2024.

Slash’s 2024 Tour Plans

Slash currently is on tour with his side band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. The trek, which is in support of the group’s 2022 album, 4, currently is visiting the Far East, with shows mapped out through a March 15 performance in Bangkok, Thailand.

After that, Slash and company will launch a monthlong European tour that runs from a March 28 concert in Dublin through an April 29 concert in Paris.

Tickets for Slash’s tour dates with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.