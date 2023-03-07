Cher Is Working on Two Albums with Alexander Edwards

Cher is making new music, including some collaborations with her boyfriend, rapper and producer Alexander Edwards.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher said. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

Cher added, “I think like any artist when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

Edwards, 37, and Cher, 76, first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and have been linked together since. Cher recently opened up about their 40-year age gap.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She added, “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would’ve never had a date. Because older men just didn’t like me all that much, do you know what I mean? I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody.”

The rapper and producer has a 3-year-old son, Slash Electric, with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Recordings, Edwards also owns the record label Gloryus and has had past collaborations with friend Tyga on releases “Good or Bad” and “Taste,” among others.

Moving forward, Cher revealed that she is also planning to go back on tour to support her new music.

“I’m trying to get myself in shape,” said Cher, who released her 26th albums Dancing Queen in 2018, a collection of covers of songs by Swedish pop group ABBA.

