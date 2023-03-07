Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ To Be Split Into Two Parts: ‘AM’ and ‘PM’

Miley Cyrus has announced that her impending album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be split into two parts, “AM and “PM.” The album will land on Friday (March 10) via Columbia. Cyrus previewed the album with the massive hit “Flowers” earlier this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a new video posted to social media, Cyrus gave fans a look at what is in store for the record.

“When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts, ‘AM’ and ‘PM,’ to kind of represent almost an act,” she explained in the clip. “The ‘AM’ to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day.”

In stark contrast, the “PM” portion of the album will represent a “slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side,” she explained.

“In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me,” Cyrus said to close out the video. Check out the video, below.

As Cyrus announced earlier this year, Endless Summer Vacation was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Aptly, Cyrus has dubbed this project a “love letter to LA.”

“Flowers” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release and has remained there for six weeks. Find the rest of the tracklist below.

Endless Summer Vacation Tracklist

1. Flowers

2. Jaded

3. Rose Colored Lenses

4. Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. You

6. Handstand

7. River

8. Violet Chemistry

9. Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)

10. Wildcard

11. Island

12. Wonder Woman

13. Flowers (Demo)

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images