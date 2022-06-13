Cher Partners with Versace for 2022 Pride Month Collection Chersace

Cher has partnered with the fashion house of Versace for an exclusive collection celebrating pride month: Chersace.

The limited-edition Chersace capsule collection includes T-shirts, socks, and baseball caps, featuring the classic Versace Medusa motif and a new Chersace logo in a rainbow design.

Cher and Donatella Versace’s signatures are also featured on the T-shirts and caps, in addition to a Versace CHERSACE Pride Diamante T-Shirt hand-signed by Cher and Donatella Versace for $3,350. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to Gender Spectrum, which “works to create gender-sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.”

“Maybe it’s me, but I think this Versace t-shirt is kinda giving Cher LGBTQ Pride,” wrote Cher on her Instagram.

Last year, Versace partnered with Lady Gaga for an exclusive “Born this Way” collection in honor of pride month.

“Two icons, both alike in diva-energy,” read an Instagram post by Versace revealing the new partnership. “In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene, from long-held friendship to new love and unity, where Cher and Versace make Chersace.”

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Records