Michael Bublé Won’t Break His Christmas Collaboration Rule for Anyone but Cher

Michael Bublé is the first to admit he doesn’t usually collaborate with other artists during Christmastime after he became more or less the voice of modern Christmas music. True, think of Bublé and his 2011 album Christmas usually comes directly to mind, with hits like “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

But, recently, he broke that rule when he collaborated with the one and only Cher on her own holiday album, also titled Christmas. The two did a duet of Bublé’s 2005 hit “Home,” with Bublé admitting the rules change when Cher is on the line.

In conversation with the Daily Star‘s Wired column, per a report from Music News, Bublé said, “Every late September/October every artist, the ones that you know, the biggest artists in the world, start to call me and say, ‘I have an idea, you and me should make a Christmas…’ And I go, [mimics putting phone down] ‘click’, I say, ‘Thank you so much, I know you’re gonna kill it.'”

He continued, “I made one Christmas record, 12 years ago! One!” So, don’t go calling Bublé with your Christmas album ideas. Still, when Cher calls, you pick up the phone, which is exactly what he did.

“That [rule] changes when Cher calls,” he said. “Number one, when Cher calls, you pick up. And number two, she said that she wanted to cover ‘Home’, I wrote that song a long time ago and I am still so proud of it.”

Calling Cher “one of the greatest vocalists of our time,” Bublé shared that saying yes to her was easy. He also admitted he’s “a bit of a Scrooge” about the holiday season, which may be surprising to some (refer back to the above quote perhaps: “I made one Christmas record, 12 years ago!”) but it’s Cher who makes him break his Christmas rule. That’s the power of Cher, and the power of choosing the right song to pitch to Michael Bublé.

Featured Image by Kate Green/Getty Images