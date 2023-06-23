Cher Releases “One by One (Jr’s Pride Mix)” Remix

Cher has officially released an exclusive remix of her song “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix)” from the highly anticipated deluxe version of her album It’s A Man’s World. The deluxe edition, featuring the rare remix, will be available on July 14, 2023, in various formats including 4 LPs, 2 CDs, and digital platforms.
The exclusive deluxe limited-edition vinyl box set of It’s A Man’s World presents an enhanced version of the original 14-track UK album across 2 LPs, alongside a specially curated double LP featuring 11 rare remixes. Among the notable inclusions is the captivating “Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix).” Fans can also enjoy a previously unreleased director’s cut of the iconic music video, remastered in high definition.
Within the exclusive limited-edition box, the four LPs showcase different colored vinyls, including red, blue, green, and yellow. Alongside the LPs, the box set boasts a numbered lithograph featuring a renowned photograph capturing Cher’s iconic essence. Additionally, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) version, exclusively obtainable through Cher’s official website, includes its own unique lithograph.
Originally recorded in London and released back in 1995, It’s A Man’s World swiftly soared to the top 10 charts in the UK, achieving a certified Gold status. Cher’s devoted fanbase has long hailed her twenty-first album as one of her all-time best. Notably, It’s A Man’s World showcased an impressive lineup of hit singles, including “Not Enough Love In the World,” “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore,” and “Paradise Is Here.”
It’s A Man’s World – CD 1 and LPs 1&2
- “Walking In Memphis”
- “Not Enough Love In the World”
- “One By One”
- “I Wouldn’t Treat a Dog (The Way You Treated Me)”
- “Angels Running”
- “Paradise Is Here”
- “I’m Blowin’ Away”
- “Don’t Come Around Tonite”
- “What About the Moonlight”
- “The Same Mistake”
- “The Gunman”
- “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”
- “Shape of Things To Come”
- “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
It’s a Man’s World – Deluxe CD 2 and LPs 3&4
- “One By One (JF Vasquez Club Vocal Mix)”
- “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix)”
- “One By One (Piano Dub)”
- “One By One (With Melle Mel)”
- “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (Trevor Horn Remix)”
- “Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix)”
- “Walking In Memphis (Baby Doc Mix)”
- “Paradise Is Here (Garage Revival Mix)”
- “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix)”
- “Paradise Is Here (Runaway Mix)”
- “Paradise Is Here (Glow Stick Mix)”
