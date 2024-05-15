Blake Shelton to Make ‘The Voice’ Return as Show Makes His Dream Scenario a Near-Reality

Blake Shelton slammed his red button for the final time during season 23 of The Voice. The “Ol’ Red” singer had served as a coach since the show’s debut in 2011, and many diehard fans are still feeling his absence two seasons later. Shelton has been adamant that he feels he made the right decision in leaving The Voice behind after 23 seasons. However, the 10-time Country Music Association Award winner also said he would return under one specific condition. Fortunately for fans, the show has made his dream scenario a near-reality.

Blake Shelton Will Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Finale

It’s almost a wrap on season 25 of The Voice, and it’s definitely been one for the books. On May 20, season 25’s best and brightest will battle it out for the crown. They aren’t the only ones taking the stage during the two-day finale, however. A star-studded lineup of guest artists will also perform. Country superstars Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are both on the list for Tuesday (May 21.) Monday’s (May 21) episode will feature Keith Urban and the Black Keys.

Shelton will not perform. However he will join a slew of his past coaches to celebrate The Voice‘s watershed 25th season. Previously, the “God’s Country” singer told Entertainment Tonight that he would come back only if the show also managed to convince the other three original coaches as well. And it looks like Shelton got his wish — almost. While season 1 coach Christina Aguilera is not scheduled to appear, Shelton’s two other original coaches — CeeLo Green and Adam Levine — will join him.

It’s hard to imagine commemorating this milestone without Shelton, who occupied his big red chair for all but two of those seasons. Past coaches Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson and Nick Jonas will also return, along with Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Is Also Set to Return to ‘The Voice’

Viewers may not get Blake Shelton back next season, but some would argue Gwen Stefani is the next best thing. After sitting out season 25, the former No Doubt frontwoman will reunite with returning coach Reba McEntire this fall.

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and pop crooner Michael Buble are the newcomers rounding out the season 26 roster.

