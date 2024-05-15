Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Celebrate Making ‘The Voice’ Finale With a Major Splash

The Voice is coming to an end soon, and the Top 5 contestants were recently announced. Karen Waldrup, Josh Sanders, Asher HaVon, and Nathan Chester were voted through by fans, but Bryan Olesen, Serenity Arce, Madison Curbelo, Tae Lewis, and Maddi Jane found themselves in the bottom five. They had to compete against each other for the Instant Save which would see them through to the finale.

Fan-favorite Bryan Olesen won the Save, putting him on the Top 5. To celebrate going to the Finale, dynamic duo Nathan and Bryan challenged themselves to jump in a pool with their clothes on as soon as they got back to their hotel. In an Instagram video posted on Bryan’s account, they did just that.

In the video, the two stand near the pool and share that they promised each other if they both made it to the Finale they would jump in the pool with their clothes on. Bryan shared regret at seeing Nathan’s amazing hair get wet, but the pair went full speed ahead anyway, jumping into the water side-by-side. They shared a high-five in the pool, and Bryan did a neat little handstand.

Bryan and Nathan are both John Legend’s entries for the Finale, so Team Legend has a strong chance of winning it all. Could one or the other finally end Legend’s win drought? Fans will have to tune in next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC to find out.

The Voice Announces New Coach Lineup, and John Legend Speaks Out

The Voice recently announced the coaches for season 26—Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé—and John Legend took a moment to speak about his decision to leave the show after so long.

Legend started on The Voice in 2019, and has been on every season since 16, barring a break from season 23. However, now he’s leaving, but fans shouldn’t mourn too long—according to Legend, who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, he’s only taking another break for the rest of the year.

“I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer,” he told ET. He then added, “I’ll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!”

Legend will be busy this summer and fall, but hopefully he’ll stick to his word and return to The Voice for another season.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC