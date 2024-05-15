The Black Crowes Release Video for Lainey Wilson Collaboration “Wilted Rose”

The Black Crowes released the album Happiness Bastards in March this year, and recently the acclaimed band dropped a visual for their collaboration with blazing country star Lainey Wilson, titled “Wilted Rose.”

The music video featured footage from the band’s opening night of the Happiness Bastards Tour, which they played at the Grand Ole Opry House. Wilson made a surprise appearance at the show, and the video also includes behind-the-scenes footage of Wilson and the band in rehearsals and backstage. The “Wilted Rose” video is a classic tour footage visual, which captures the chemistry between Wilson and the band, which made for a special collaboration.

The Black Crowes ended the North American leg of their tour by releasing this video, but they will continue across the pond in the U.K. and Europe for a time. On July 19, they will return to the U.S. to join Aerosmith on their PEACE OUT Tour.

Happiness Bastards came 15 years after The Black Crowes’ last original album. The band reunited in 2019, and since then have played hundreds of shows around the world to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1990 album Shake Your Money Maker. Four years after that milestone, the band is back with another album, stripping away pretense and veneer to present themselves authentically once again.

Lainey Wilson Pairs with The Black Crowes, Announces New Album Whirlwind

As for Lainey Wilson, following her collaboration with The Black Crowes, she recently announced the title and cover art for her forthcoming album, Whirlwind. Due out August 23, Whirlwind is the follow-up to her acclaimed 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

“I hope this record brings peace to your ‘whirlwind’ and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it,” Wilson announced on social media recently. Speaking with Billboard, she also described the album as the “Western sister” to her debut.

“I feel like it’s got a little bit more character [and] cinematic storytelling,” she said. Bell Bottom Country was full of style and 70s-inspired funk, but it sounds like Whirlwind will have more of a classic country sound.

“[W]e kind of had to cut the s–t, to be honest with you. We had to get to it,” Wilson said of the album, claiming she had to focus on “quality over quantity” this time around. That sounds like it will make for a stunning sophomore album, which can be pre-saved on digital streaming platforms now.

Featured Image via YouTube