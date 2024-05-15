Zach Bryan’s Girlfriend Reveals Country Star Involved in Scary Car Crash: “Thought We Were Saying Goodbye”

Only spending a little over seven years in the music industry, Zach Bryan seems not to be wasting time as he released four studio albums and sold over 30 million records. Already showered with awards, Bryan is quickly making himself out to be a top name in country music. Currently helming his Quittin’ Time tour, the singer stopped by Little Rock, Arkansas to perform two shows at Simmons Bank Arena. During his recent concert, fans noticed his arm heavily bandaged. While wanting to know what happened, his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry shared they were in a frightening accident before heading to Arkansas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video to TikTok, Brianna recalled the accident, stating, “Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered. Thank God we had our seatbelts on. But there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other. And after the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, thank God, it didn’t hit an artery.’ It was just a huge gash. We were ok. We are happy and alive.”

Zach Bryan Injuries Himself Trying To Save Cats

Thankfully, Bryan and his girlfriend survived the experience but it appeared the hits just kept coming as one of their cats tried to escape not long after. Brianna explained, “Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he’s bleeding, like…so much blood.” Able to get the cat back inside, it seemed their other cat decided to make a run for it. Yet again, Bryan and Brianna chased the cat before it escaped the bus.

With a bus accident and two cats on the run, Brianna explained how the road was quickly getting to her. “I’m just so tired. My whole body hurts and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes and I pulled glass out of my cheek last night.”

Although a rough couple of days, Brianna and Bryan were happy just to be alive and have both of their cats. With a long road ahead for the country singer, he appears focused on his tour and continuing to expand his career in country music.

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)