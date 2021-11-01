Cher to Perform Special One-Day-Only Livestream Benefit

Famed singer Cher announced an upcoming one-day-only livestream event, which is set to benefit the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal as part of the upcoming WisdomSound benefit concert.

The digital show, which will be broadcast on November 8, is part of a larger series of performances, which will feature artists like Laurie Anderson, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and Steve Miller Band.

The show, which premieres via Mandolin.com, will be also available for on-demand viewing through November 22. Admission is free, and donations are suggested. Fans can purchase tickets here.

“The organizers of WisdomSound believe that the teachings of the Buddha offer powerful methods to deal with suffering, and guide people toward compassionate action,” the statement about the event read. “At Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery, monastics spend years practicing these powerful 2500-year-old methods and then teach them in Nepal, online, and throughout the Shedrub Mandala’s international network of centers and organizations.

“Compelled by the Buddha’s teachings to care for others, the monastery also supports social action in Nepal—from providing traditional and secular education to young children from rural villages to offering food packages to subsistence workers impacted by the pandemic, to supporting women’s health and empowerment.

“In addition to musical performances, the event will feature a brief teaching and an introduction to Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling by Tibetan Buddhist meditation master Chökyi Nyima Rinpoche, who serves as the monastery’s abbott.

“The 75-minute program will also include short videos showcasing the monastery, including the lives of young monks and nuns there, and the monastery’s social work activities in and around the Kathmandu Valley, along with its satellite institutions around the world.”

For more information on Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery, visit here.