Paul McCartney Performs, Inducts Foo Fighters into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On October 30, a new class of rockers were officially deemed legends by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 2021 inductees were ceremonially instated in Cleveland, Ohio, and among them was the band hailing from Seattle—the Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters were introduced by Paul McCartney, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice (once as a member of the Beatles and once for his solo career). The band—consisting of members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee—then performed a smattering of their discography with “Best of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.”

After their brief, but historic performance, the Foo Fighters gave their acceptance speeches. For frontman Dave Grohl, this was the second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech as the musician was inducted with the rock band Nirvana in 2014.

“So I would like to say that the best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family,” Grohl said. “And when I say that, I mean, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people that we are with and we’ve worked with, it’s been 20, 25, 30 years, and we stick together like a family. And I think that’s important because then you’re doing it together, not just because it’s work, but because you love each other.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the Foo Fighters played the Beatles’ song, “Get Back,” alongside Paul McCartney after their heartfelt acceptance speeches.

Other members of the class of 2021 in the performer category include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren.

Watch the Foo Fighters’ at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

