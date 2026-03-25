Chip Taylor, Writer of “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning”, Passes Away at 86

Fashioning a career in the music industry that lasted several decades, Chip Taylor nearly picked a different path. Before finding his love for music, he followed in his father’s footsteps, hoping to become a professional golfer. But when that career didn’t pan out, he turned his attention to music. And that single moment changed Taylor’s life as he recorded numerous albums and wrote hit songs like “Angel of the Morning” and “Wild Thing”. Sadly, the famed songwriter passed away at 86.

Videos by American Songwriter

The news of Taylor’s passing away was first announced by his friend, Billy Vera. Posting a picture of them together on Instagram, he wrote, “RIP: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor, last night in hospice.”

While no cause of death has been released, fans took a moment to honor his legacy and passion. Although a video of The Troggs performing “Wild Thing” was uploaded on YouTube over a decade ago, fans returned to the music video to remember Taylor, writing, “Rest easy, Chip Taylor. Your spirit will live on with this timeless classic.”

[RELATED: This 70s Gem From Legendary Songwriter Chip Taylor Offers Touching Fatherly Advice]

Chip Taylor Comes From A Long Line Of Entertainers

Looking past his career in music, Taylor came from a long line of entertainers. His brother was actor Jon Voight. His other brother, Barry Voight, was a geologist. And if that wasn’t enough, he is the uncle to both James Haven and Angelina Jolie. And again, his father, Elmer Voight, was a professional golfer.

But even with his family already establishing themselves in the entertainment industry, Taylor found his own corner in music. Just a few years ago, the songwriter remembered receiving a call from The Troggs’ producer asking for new material.

Agreeing to write something new for the group, he insisted, “I hung up and started banging on the guitar and ‘Wild Thing’ just flew out of me.” Taylor continued, “Well, ahhh, my window opened on to the broadway with all those pretty girls walking by. So, I was looking at them and writing in that spirit. It was a real New York moment…”

What started as a simple decision became a legacy that few can match. And while Taylor is gone, his music ensures he will never truly be forgotten.

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)