Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Shares Cover of ‘Hallelujah’

The world got to see a little bit more of the talent that legendary vocalist Chris Cornell passed down to his 17-year-old daughter, Toni.

Toni Cornell posted a video to her Instagram page on Thursday (January 6) of her performing a rendition of the classic Leonard Cohen song, “Hallelujah.” Watch the clip below.

In the Instagram post, she wrote, “Throwback to Xmas Eve❤️✨ Hallelujah revisited”

Cornell died in May 2017 after committing suicide by hanging himself. He was 52 years old.

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Chris’ funeral in May 2017 (two months before Bennington took his own life by hanging himself). In August of 2017, Toni performed the song with One Republic on Good Morning America as a tribute to her father and Bennington.

Last month, Toni paid tribute to her late dad on the heels of his posthumous 2022 Grammy nominations with a moving performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which you can see below.

Singing the Prince song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which Chris helped to give a second life with his stirring renditions, Toni performed elegantly, backed by strings and guitarist Pete Thorn, who had toured with Chris previously.

Chris received two posthumous Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album for his collection of cover tracks, No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, which came out in late 2020. And Best Rock Performance for his rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” from that collection.

Seventeen-year-old Toni is the daughter of Chris and his wife Vicky Karayiannis, a Paris-based American publicist. In 2017, Toni released her debut single, “Far Away Places,” which was recorded and produced by Chris at their home studio in Miami.

Check out that single here below.

Photo via Instagram