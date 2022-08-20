Chris Martin Sings Praises of Indie Singer/Songwriter Victoria Canal

In a heartwarming, seemingly impromptu video, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was seen giving encouragement to indie singer/songwriter Victoria Canal.

The video that captured this moment features Canal playing piano with Martin leaning on the instrument, singing along to Canal’s original song titled “Swan Song.” Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing, Know it’s not too late to love, they sang together. Martin then paused to say, “One of the best songs ever written.”

This statement, from a Grammy-winning artist, clearly left an impression on Canal who posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you, Chris Martin.”

Watch Martin and Canal sing lines from “Swan Song” below. (You will see Canal playing the piano with one hand. She was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome.)

Canal released her self-titled EP, victoria (without the drama), in 2021 and officially released “Swan Song” this year. She has also recently supported JP Saxe and Teddy Swims on their respective tours.

Check out “Swan Song” in its entirety below.

In other Chris Martin news, the singer recently paused a live performance of “A Sky Full of Stars” to ask fans to put away their phones. “Wait, hold on, one second. I think we can make this better, hold on,” he told the crowd of concert-goers. “I’ll speed through this because we wanna get all the songs in before they shut the thing down. So, let’s try that again but please if we could just have one song with no cell phones, no cameras, no devices, nothing, just the power of people, people power.”

Martin’s request was met with applause. Watch this moment from a fan’s perspective below.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images