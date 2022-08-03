Julian Lennon Releases New Single, “Lucky Ones” Ahead of New Album ‘Jude’

Julian Lennon has released his new single today (August 3) titled “Lucky Ones.” The new track comes ahead of Lennon’s forthcoming new album, Jude, which is set to drop on September 9.

Fans can check out the new song here below.

According to a press statement, “the up-tempo track” from the Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer attempts to capture “Lennon’s ability to inspire hope and unity with an anthemic hook that reminds us that we are the ‘Lucky Ones,’ as his passion for climate action comes through with lyrics calling for a revolution.”

Lennon sings, I feel a change is coming, I know/A new revolution’s knocking on my door/I feel a change is coming, so strong/It might not be forever, but I know that we’re the lucky ones.

Lennon, of course, is the son of legendary songwriter and former Beatle, John Lennon. And his upcoming album is named after the Paul McCartney-penned song, “Hey Jude,” which is a love letter to Julian, who was also known as “Jules.”

To date, Lennon has released four songs from the forthcoming LP, including “Every Little Moment,” Freedom,” “Breathe,” and “Save Me.” And “Lucky Ones” is the first from the project being serviced to radio.

Lennon and Justin Clayton share production on the new LP. Vinyl editions will be available on September 10, 2022. To pre-order Jude click here.

A few months ago, American Songwriter spoke with Lennon after the release of a cover of his father’s hit song, “Imagine.”

“People seem to absolutely love it,” Lennon tells American Songwriter of his cover of “Imagine.” “That was a one-off, something I was very fearful of doing for the last—well, since I became an artist, really.”

He added, “It was a decision made last weekend,” Lennon says of the idea to drop the “Imagine” video. “Once I said yes to myself, I thought, ‘Oh, jeez, how am I going to do this? How am I going to make this real and honest?’”

Photo Credit: Robert Ashcroft / BMG