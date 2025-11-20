Chris Stapleton Brings a High-Octane Performance of “Bad as I Used to Be” to the CMA Awards Stage

Earlier this year, Chris Stapleton contributed “Bad As I Used to Be” to F1: The Album. The song dropped as a promotional single from the soundtrack, marking the singer/songwriter’s first solo release since his 2023 album. The blues-leaning rocker worked well on the big screen, but it was seemingly made for a live audience.

Likewise, his appearance on the album proves that he can fit in anywhere. The soundtrack includes tracks from Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Darkoo, and many more. Still, “Bad As I Used to Be” manages to sound right at home in the tracklist. However, fans will surely agree that Stapleton and this bluesy gem were right where they belonged this evening–standing in front of countless country music fans during the genre’s biggest night.

With bright lights, a full band, and the unrestrained power of his vocals, Stapleton raised the bar for performances early in the show. Everyone who has taken the stage so far has been on their A-game, to be sure. However, he stole the show with his energy, big riffs, and a pair of ripping guitar solos.



Chris Stapleton Could Make CMA Awards History

Chris Stapleton could break a record during tonight’s CMA Awards broadcast. He is tied with Brooks & Dunn for the act with the most CMA Award wins at 19. Tonight, Stapleton is up for three trophies. B&D are in the running for Vocal Duo of the Year. As a result, one of them could break the tie tonight.

Brooks & Dunn have taken home Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards 15 times out of 24 nominations. At the same time, the country music world’s nostalgic love of all things ’90s country helps the veteran duo’s already solid chances of taking home another win.

Stapleton is up for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for “Think I’m in Love with You.” He currently holds the record for the most Male Vocalist of the Year wins with eight. He could widen the gap and set a new record with that win. Additionally, it would be his fifth consecutive win in a category, which would put him in a three-way tie for the record with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

Featured Image by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images