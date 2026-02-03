Chris Stapleton Nods to His Iconic National Anthem Performance in New Super Bowl Ad

Chris Stapleton is back at the Super Bowl. Well, kind of.

The country singer stars in a new ad for Traveller’s Whiskey—the Buffalo Trace Distillery product he and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley collaborated on—that will air ahead of the big game, according to Taste of Country.

In the 30-second spot, Stapleton plays “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar, as footage showcases the Kentucky distillery.

Eventually, the scene cuts to Stapleton making his way to the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was there that Stapleton performed the national anthem to great acclaim ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

“There is a time, time spent doing the work that nobody sees, playing the long game,” Stapleton says in the ad. “‘Cause perfect moments don’t just happen. They are made. Traveller Whiskey. Made for the moment.”

What to Know About Chris Stapleton’s Whiskey

Stapleton and Wheatley teamed up to launch Traveller Whiskey in 2024.

As part of the partnership, Stapleton lends “his artistic vision and uncompromising standard of taste to every step of the blending process,” the website states.

Despite that, in 2024, Stapleton told Whiskey Advocate that he doesn’t “consider myself a whiskey expert—other than in consumption.”

“It was a surreal experience,” Stapleton said of working on the whiskey. “I’m a big fan of Harlen’s and the whiskey he’s made. I feel privileged to have walked those hallways and have him tell me what’s up. You’re witnessing art.”

After its launch, Traveller Whiskey became the first official whiskey of the MLB.

“Whenever we’re on the road and it happens to line up, we go to baseball games. It’s become a bit of a tradition over the years,” Stapleton said in a press release at the time. “We love to experience all the different ballparks and enjoy the culture of whatever baseball town we happen to be in. My wife and I even went to Game Six of the World Series once on our anniversary. Needless to say, I’m thrilled Traveller Whiskey is going to be the Official Whiskey of MLB.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA