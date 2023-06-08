Chris Stapleton to Reschedule New York Concert in Light of Wildfire Air Quality

The air quality in New York, as a result of wildfires raging in Canada, is now starting to affect the live music scene. Chris Stapleton was billed to play an outdoor show in Syracuse, New York, tonight (June 8) but has now announced the show’s cancelation.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date,” Stapleton wrote on Instagram. “All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.”

As of now, Stapleton’s tour is slated to pick back up Friday (June 9) in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He has not yet announced when the Syracuse show will be rescheduled but did tell fans to expect an update this week.

The wildfire in Canada has cast an orange smoke in the North Eastern part of the U.S. The fire began in late March but, recently ramped up, causing an “unprecedented” event in New York, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“If you’re a New Yorker with heart or breathing issues, be careful when you’re outdoors today,” Adams Tweeted. “Try to limit your outdoor activities today to the absolute necessities.”

Naturally, a number of shows and outdoor events have been canceled, including Stapleton’s show, the Broadway productions of Hamilton and Camelot, and more.

One event that is slated to continue as planned is the annual Gov Ball in New York City. The Festival will kick off on June 9 and run until June 11.

Festival organizers say they are closely monitoring the event but, expect things to go on as planned at the moment. “At this time, the festival is continuing as planned,” the organizers told Variety. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)