Chris Stapleton’s 4-Word Wedding Ring Engraving Is a Testament to His Musical and Romantic Partnership

From their individually impressive talents to their unwavering devotion to one another, Chris and Morgane Stapleton have proved time and again that they deserve their moniker of a “modern-day Johnny and June,” and Stapleton’s heartwarming wedding ring engraving only solidifies the couple’s steadfast dedication to each other.

The Stapletons wed in 2007, four years after they met as aspiring songwriters in the Nashville scene. Just before the couple exchanged their vows, Morgane secretly engraved her husband’s wedding band with a message that spoke to their enduring love as much as their career.

Chris Stapleton’s Sweet Wedding Ring Engraving

Just before Chris and Morgane Stapleton tied the knot, Morgane secretly took Chris’ wedding band to an engraver to etch him a sweet message on the inside of his ring. The phrase, You are my sunshine, is not only a touching message to her husband, but it’s also a heartwarming tribute to their musical partnership.

The Stapletons met as songwriters—although Morgane would later admit they “didn’t get a lot of writing done” at their first co-writing session in 2003—so it’s only natural that their musical collaborations would continue as their relationship continued to evolve. Morgane, although an accomplished singer-songwriter and vocalist in her own right, primarily devotes her time as the harmony singer to her husband’s eponymous solo endeavors.

Part of that collaboration resulted in the Stapletons covering the American classic, “You Are My Sunshine,” in 2016. The song received widespread critical acclaim, including from fellow country legends like John Prine. That same year, Prine wrote about Morgane’s performance on “You Are My Sunshine” blowing him away so much that he immediately asked her to work with him on a Vince Gill song he turned into a duet, “Look at Us.”

A Powerful Partnership In Music and Love

Since Chris and Morgane Stapleton wed in 2007, their relationship in both music and love has only deepened. The couple share five children together and a myriad of great musical collaborations. Yet, despite their steadfast presence in the country music scene, part of the secret to their marriage’s success is keeping some facets of their relationship a secret. For a while, that included Morgane’s romantic engraving on Chris’ wedding band.

In 2015, around the same time the Stapletons first released their powerful version of “You Are My Sunshine,” Chris sat down with producer Dave Cobb for an interview with Rolling Stone. Cobb, who produced the couple’s classic over, didn’t know that a lyric from the song was in Chris’ wedding band. “Yeah, it’s engraved in there,” Chris said. “That’s our story.”

A surprised Cobb replied, “I never saw the inside of your wedding ring.” Morgane, never missing a beat, retorted, “‘Cause that’d be weird,” causing her husband to let out a booming laugh. Indeed, whether making her husband get misty eyes from romance or love, Morgane seems to always know just what to say and just the right notes to hit.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images