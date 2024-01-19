Chris Stapleton Talks Writing Songs on a Perfect Date Night With Wife: “There’s an Electricity to It”

Before Chris Stapleton dominated country music, he was just an aspiring artist working at a publishing house. That was back in 2003. Since then, he has released several albums and received numerous awards, including eight Grammys and 14 Country Music Association nods.

In 2003, Stapleton was falling in love with a woman who would become his wife, singer/songwriter Morgane Stapleton. While remembering their budding romance, it seems the perfect date night consisted of the pair writing songs together.

Marrying in 2007, both Chris and Morgane appear inseparable. Not only does Morgane help with the music and perform backup vocals for her husband, they also share five children. Speaking about the love they shared before they decided to get married, Chris told Cowboys & Indians Magazine about their interesting date nights.

While some couples enjoy a Friday night with a movie and dinner, Chris admitted his perfect date night featured work. “She would make the joke that I’d ask her to write songs at 8:00 on a Friday night. And she wasn’t wrong,” he said. “Some things are electricity. Sometimes you just know those things intuitively about who your love interest is. You can’t explain those things. There’s an electricity to it. I think when people talk about lightning striking this way, it’s not really like a bolt. It’s more like a buzz. Those are the things that happen that aren’t really explainable.”

Marriage Is a “Wonderful Thing”

Chris and Morgane spend so much time together they find it difficult to be apart. “From a work standpoint, we’re a married couple. And like anybody else, we might be getting on each other’s nerves or something,” he said. “But if we’re away from each other for more than two days—because we do work, live, and raise children together—on the rare occasion we’re apart, we’re sort of like teenagers. We’re like, ‘I miss you,’ and, ‘I miss you too.’ And that’s a really sweet and wonderful thing.”

Although cliche, it seems that Morgane fits the saying that behind every great man is an even greater woman.

