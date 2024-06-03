Watch Chris Stapleton Sing With His Wife Morgane and Make One Recent Graduate’s Night at Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky

Last night (June 2), Chris Stapleton headlined the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. While closing out one of the biggest festivals in his home state, the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer shared the stage with his wife and signed a very unique autograph for a fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stapleton rocked the crowd with an 18-song setlist that included longtime fan favorites as well as newer songs. According to Selist.fm, he kicked things off with “White Horse.” The set also included “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Worry B Gone,” “Midnight Train to Memphis,” “I Should Have Known It,” and more. He also performed “Think I’m in Love with You” at Railbird.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Takes the ACM Awards Stage with a Special Guest for Breathtaking “Think I’m In Love With You” Performance]

“Think I’m in Love with You” is one of the most popular songs on Stapleton’s latest album, Higher. He released it as a single from the album last September. Today, it has garnered nearly 75 million streams on Spotify alone. More recently, he breathed new life into the track by inviting Dua Lipa to sing it with him at the ACM Awards.

He didn’t invite Dua Lipa to Railbird, though. Instead, he sang the song with his wife and musical collaborator, Morgane Stapleton. She also co-produced the song with her hubby and Dave Cobb. Watch the husband and wife duo perform the heartfelt song below.

Chris Stapleton Makes a Recent Grad’s Night

Chris Stapleton might be one of the biggest names in country music today. However, he’s not too big to take a moment to make a fan’s night. This is especially true if a fan is asking for something that he has never experienced before.

In a lull between songs, a fan asked if Stapleton would sign their diploma. “Did you bring your diploma to a festival?” Stapleton asked. When the fan answered that they did, he replied, “Hell yeah, I’ll sign it. Pass it up here.”

“I’ve never signed someone’s diploma. I’m going to do this right now,” he said as the fan passed their hard-earned sheet of heavy paper to the stage. “That’s too weird man, thank you,” he added. Watch the once-in-a-lifetime interaction in the video below.

Featured Image by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic